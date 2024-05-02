Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%.

Mistras Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Mistras Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

