Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $116.48 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Synopsys worth $116,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $520.20. 605,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.46 and a one year high of $629.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

