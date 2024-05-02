New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 487,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,305. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

