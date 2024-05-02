G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

GTHX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 727,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,980. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

