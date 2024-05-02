G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
G1 Therapeutics Price Performance
GTHX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 727,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,980. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on GTHX
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G1 Therapeutics
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.