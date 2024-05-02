Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 26.7 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

