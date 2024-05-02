Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 161,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 435,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Resolute Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Resolute Resources Company Profile

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

