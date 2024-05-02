WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires A$155,571.60 in Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 129,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$155,571.60 ($102,349.74).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 825,307 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$940,849.98 ($618,980.25).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,407.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

