Insider Buying: Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Insider Purchases 61,630 Shares of Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Free Report) insider Zhong Jun Li acquired 61,630 shares of Magontec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$19,598.34 ($12,893.64).

Zhong Jun Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Zhong Jun Li acquired 3,847,524 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$2,277,734.21 ($1,498,509.35).

Magontec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Magontec Company Profile

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells generic and specialist magnesium alloys in Europe, China, North America, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems.

