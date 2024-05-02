Insider Buying: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
USCB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
USCB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 1,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.35.
USCB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USCB Financial
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.