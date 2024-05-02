Insider Buying: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USCB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

USCB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 1,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.35.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

