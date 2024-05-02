NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Acquires A$43,541.71 in Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider David Rickards purchased 67,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,541.71 ($28,645.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 127.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 24th. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

