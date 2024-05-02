Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,427 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

