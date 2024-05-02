XYO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $887,396.10 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, XYO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $105.13 million and approximately $887,396.10 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,247.86 or 0.99847560 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00758405 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,132,643.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.