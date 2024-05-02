Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $620.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,247.86 or 0.99847560 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

