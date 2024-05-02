Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.64.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.06. 161,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day moving average is $257.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

