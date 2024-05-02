Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CMS Energy (CMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

