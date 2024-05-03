Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.99. 259,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,206. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $114,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

