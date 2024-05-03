Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

