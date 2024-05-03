Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

