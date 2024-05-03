Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.44.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.20. 742,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,047. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$72.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.5829133 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. Insiders have sold a total of 98,694 shares of company stock worth $6,095,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

