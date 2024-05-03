Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.56.
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
