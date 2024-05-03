Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.56.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.21. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$71.49. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.