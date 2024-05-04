Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,003,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 910,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

