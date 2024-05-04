River Global Investors LLP Boosts Stock Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte makes up approximately 1.3% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxCyte Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:MXCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,874. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXCT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MaxCyte
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.