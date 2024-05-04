River Global Investors LLP Boosts Stock Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte makes up approximately 1.3% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,874. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXCT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

