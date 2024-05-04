River Global Investors LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 1.5% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $67.78. 1,167,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,214. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.