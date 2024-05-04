Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

