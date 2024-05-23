NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.11

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

