NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.11

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
