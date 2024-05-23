Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.12

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 11545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.