Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.12

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 11545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

