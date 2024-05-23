Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.27

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 11493451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Petrofac Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.