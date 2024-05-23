Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.27

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 11493451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Petrofac Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
