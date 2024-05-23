ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $715.91

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $715.91 and last traded at $714.42, with a volume of 2517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $709.58.
ASM International Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $637.03 and its 200-day moving average is $574.31.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.
ASM International Increases Dividend
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
