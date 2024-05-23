BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.12

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.12 and last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 69754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.