BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.12

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.12 and last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 69754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
