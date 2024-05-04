7,090 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Purchased by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.37. 452,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

