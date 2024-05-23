Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$840,600.00, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Pioneering Technology

(Get Free Report)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.