Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.56

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 40639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

