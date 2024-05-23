Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.68

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.
Brother Industries Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
