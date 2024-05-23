Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.05

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 313869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Mativ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mativ by 579.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,640 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mativ by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 665,352 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 562,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

