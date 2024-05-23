CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Up 15.2%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 259,910,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 103,961,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.60.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

