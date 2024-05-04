Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.52 and its 200 day moving average is $442.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

