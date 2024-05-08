FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar Sells 6,094 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shai Shahar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 391,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

