SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 9,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,178. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
