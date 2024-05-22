Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $202.80. 2,013,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

