Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Finance of America Companies Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 192,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,002. Finance of America Companies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
