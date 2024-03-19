Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $627.00.

ADBE stock traded up $21.40 on Friday, hitting $513.86. 7,048,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,195. Adobe has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

