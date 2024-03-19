DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $240.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.04. 1,382,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $222.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

