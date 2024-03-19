Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $870.00 at Tigress Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $745.00 to $870.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $731.54. 1,593,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $716.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.01. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

