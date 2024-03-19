DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $226.00 at TD Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

