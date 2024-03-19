DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $235.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $154.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.95.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.04. 1,382,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

