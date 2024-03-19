NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NXPI stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,388,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $898,324,000 after acquiring an additional 188,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
