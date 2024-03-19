NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,388,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $898,324,000 after acquiring an additional 188,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

