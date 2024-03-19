Tecsys Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.21 million, a P/E ratio of 277.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

