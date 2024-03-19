Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.95.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,382,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

