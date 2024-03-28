Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 703,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

