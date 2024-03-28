Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 331,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 926,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209,166 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 817,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.